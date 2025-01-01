TPG

News and Trends

Hero Electronix's Semiconductor Firm Tessolve Bags USD 150 Mn Funding from TPG

The capital will be used to expand global delivery centers, enhance advanced testing infrastructure, and pursue acquisitions.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

TPG Exits Sai Life Sciences with INR 2,675 Cr Stake Sale

This exit comes just months after TPG sold a 10 percent stake in Sai Life Sciences for INR 1,505 crore in June this year.

News and Trends

TPG to Acquire 35% Stake in SCHOTT Poonawalla from Serum Institute of India

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

News and Trends

TPG Acquires Majority Stake in Siemens Gamesa's Wind Business in India and Sri Lanka

In addition to TPG, MAVCO Investments—backed by members of the Murugappa Group family—and former JSW Energy CEO Prashant Jain will also invest as minority stakeholders.