Hero Electronix's Semiconductor Firm Tessolve Bags USD 150 Mn Funding from TPG
The capital will be used to expand global delivery centers, enhance advanced testing infrastructure, and pursue acquisitions.
TPG Exits Sai Life Sciences with INR 2,675 Cr Stake Sale
This exit comes just months after TPG sold a 10 percent stake in Sai Life Sciences for INR 1,505 crore in June this year.
TPG to Acquire 35% Stake in SCHOTT Poonawalla from Serum Institute of India
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025.
TPG Acquires Majority Stake in Siemens Gamesa's Wind Business in India and Sri Lanka
In addition to TPG, MAVCO Investments—backed by members of the Murugappa Group family—and former JSW Energy CEO Prashant Jain will also invest as minority stakeholders.