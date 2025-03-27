TPG Acquires Majority Stake in Siemens Gamesa's Wind Business in India and Sri Lanka In addition to TPG, MAVCO Investments—backed by members of the Murugappa Group family—and former JSW Energy CEO Prashant Jain will also invest as minority stakeholders.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Global alternative asset manager TPG has announced its agreement to acquire a majority stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy's wind turbine businesses in India and Sri Lanka. Siemens Gamesa, a subsidiary of Germany's Siemens Energy AG, has been a key player in the wind energy sector.

The transaction, which remains subject to regulatory approvals, will be made through TPG Rise Climate's Global South Initiative. This initiative, developed alongside climate fund Alterra, focuses on expanding climate solutions in emerging markets. While financial terms were not disclosed, TPG emphasised that the investment aims to strengthen the wind energy market in the region.

In addition to TPG, MAVCO Investments—backed by members of the Murugappa Group family—and former JSW Energy CEO Prashant Jain will also invest as minority stakeholders.

Following the deal's completion, a new independent company will be formed. Siemens Gamesa will retain a minority stake and transfer around 1,000 employees and its Indian manufacturing facilities to this new entity. The company will also provide exclusive intellectual property licensing and product development support.

Vinod Philip, a Siemens Energy board member overseeing Siemens Gamesa, highlighted India's potential as a growing wind energy market. He noted that the new company would better serve the Indian market while allowing Siemens Gamesa to focus on its core global operations.

The leadership of the new company will include Vellayan Subbiah as chairman, Prashant Jain as executive vice chairman, and Philip as Siemens Gamesa's representative on the board.

Ankur Thadani, partner and head of climate for Asia at TPG, stated that the partnership would accelerate wind energy expansion in India, helping to provide clean power to millions.

Advisory firms including Morgan Stanley, Kearney, Deloitte, Alvarez & Marsal, Khaitan & Co., Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton facilitated the transaction.

This acquisition underscores TPG's commitment to renewable energy in emerging markets, aligning with India's push for a greener energy future.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

If You Talk Like a Leader, You'll Win Like a Leader — How to Communicate with Clarity and Confidence

Mastering communication isn't just about talking — it's about connecting, inspiring action and building trust to drive real, lasting change in leadership and innovation.

By Rogers Healy
News and Trends

Zaggle Acquires 38.34% Stake in Mobileware Technologies

This investment highlights Zaggle's ongoing strategy to expand its fintech capabilities and offer enhanced payment solutions to businesses.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta
Side Hustle

These Married Doctors Used ChatGPT to Start a Side Hustle That Has Nothing to Do With Healthcare — and It's on Track to Hit $75,000

Lee Kojanis, 37, and Daniele Orellana, 34, wanted to address a frustrating issue related to a long-time passion.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

HUL Announces Britannia's Rajneet Kohli as New Executive Director of Foods

Prior to Britannia, Rajneet held leadership roles at Jubilant FoodWorks, The Coca-Cola Co., and Asian Paints.

By Entrepreneur Staff