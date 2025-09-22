You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tide, the UK's leading business management platform, has announced a USD 120 million strategic investment led by TPG, a global alternative asset management firm. The funding elevates Tide's valuation to USD 1.5 billion and marks a significant milestone in the company's growth journey, enabling further international expansion, product development, and investment in agentic artificial intelligence.

The investment, which includes both primary and secondary funding, was supported by Tide's existing investor, Apax Digital Funds. It was made through The Rise Funds, TPG's multi-sector impact investing strategy, which partners with high-growth businesses to generate scalable positive change while delivering strong financial returns. The fund has previously invested in more than 85 impact-focused companies alongside mission-driven entrepreneurs.

Oliver Prill, CEO of Tide, said, "Securing this investment from TPG is a major milestone for Tide and a strong endorsement of our growth as the leading global business management platform serving 1.6 million members worldwide. This funding will accelerate our international expansion, building on our highly successful UK business, where we support nearly 800,000 members with 14 percent of the SMB market. India has become our fastest-growing market, serving over 800,000 SMEs, and we have also expanded into Germany and France with targeted product offerings."

Since launching in India in late 2022, the country has quickly become a major growth engine for Tide, now representing a substantial portion of its global member base. Tide's platform aims to simplify business management for small and medium-sized enterprises, offering integrated solutions including business and tax registrations, accounting, invoicing, expense management, payment processing, team management, credit solutions, bill payments, and fixed deposits.

Alongside the investment, Lalude will join Tide's Board, further strengthening the company's governance as it pursues its global ambitions. Tide's members currently operate in the UK, India, Germany, and France, and the company is focused on expanding the reach of its connected platform to help SMEs save time and resources.

Morgan Stanley acted as exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to Tide, while Torch Partners advised TPG.