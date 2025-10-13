Tide Commits INR 600 Cr to India, Creating Over 800 Jobs The new jobs will span product development, software development, marketing, member support, and operations.

British business management platform Tide on Friday announced plans to invest £500 million (INR 6,000 crore) in India over the next five years, beginning in 2026.

The company also said it will create more than 800 jobs within the next 12 months, expanding its workforce in the country to 2,300 employees.

The move follows Tide's initial commitment to invest £100 million in India in 2021, a target it has already delivered ahead of schedule. According to the company, this expanded investment underlines its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

The new jobs will span product development, software development, marketing, member support, and operations.

At present, Tide employs over 1,500 people in India, primarily across its offices in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Gurugram. The company described the India talent base as pivotal in delivering its global expansion strategy.

India has emerged as Tide's fastest-growing market since the company launched there in late 2022. In just over two and a half years, Tide has grown its Indian customer base to over 800,000 small and medium enterprises, which now constitute the majority of its 1.6 million global members.

"India is the largest and one of the most exciting SME markets in the world and a key pillar of our global growth strategy," Tide CEO Oliver Prill said. "The strength of India's entrepreneurial ecosystem, coupled with its world-class talent base, presents immense opportunities for Tide to empower small businesses and deepen UK-India collaboration in fintech."

Tide recently secured USD 120 million in funding from global alternative asset management firm TPG, lifting its valuation to USD 1.5 billion. The company said this additional investment will reinforce India as a growth engine, positioning the country as a critical hub for both domestic and international operations.

"This new investment will deepen our product investment in India and accelerate localisation of solutions to meet the unique needs of small businesses in the country," said Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO of Tide in India.

Launched in 2017, Tide is backed by Anthemis, Apax Digital Funds, Augmentum Fintech, Creandum, Salica Investments, Latitude, LocalGlobe, SBI Group, Speedinvest, and TPG.
