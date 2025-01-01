udaan
Udaan Raises USD 75 Mn in Series G Round
The funds will be utilised to enhance Udaan's customer experience, deepen market penetration, and strengthen strategic vendor partnerships.
Udaan Secures INR 300 Cr Debt Funding to Boost Micro-Market Strategy and Market Expansion
With the fresh capital, Udaan plans to intensify its 'Micro-Market strategy,' focusing on expanding its geographical reach and deepening buyer engagement across key regions.
IndiaQuotient Leads INR 27 Cr Funding Round in Furnishka, Total Funding Reaches INR 45 Cr
Furnishka will use the funds to enhance product development, strengthen manufacturing, and expand geographically with six new stores. The company will also grow its furniture collections and create educational content for customers.
LinkedIn Reveals Hottest Start-ups Where Indians Want to Work
Silicon valley-based LinkedIn rolled out a list of 25 start-ups where Indians want to work