This week saw significant funding activity across diverse sectors, from AI governance to cloud networking and consumer brands. Here's a closer look at the standout startup funding deals.

The Whole Truth Foods

Founded in 2019 by ex-Unilever marketer Shashank Mehta, Mumbai-based The Whole Truth offers protein bars, peanut butter, dark chocolates, energy bars, immunity balls, and muesli. The brand is expanding beyond traditional fitness consumers to include women, teenagers, and older adults.

Funding Amount: USD 15 Million

Investors: Sofina, Z47, Peak XV Partners, Sauce.VC, Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy), Jaydeep Burman (Rebel Foods)

Waterfield Advisors

Founded in 2011 by Soumya Rajan, Mumbai-based Waterfield Advisors is a multi-family office and wealth advisory firm. It provides unbiased financial, investment, and succession planning services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions.

Funding Amount: USD 14.6 Million

Investors: Jungle Ventures, Soumya Rajan, Bharat Dhirajlal Shah, Vijay Singh, Bandi Vamsikrishna, Corel Traders, Parthasaradhi Reddy, Kekoo Colah, and Smita D Parekh

Udaan

Founded in 2016 by Amod Malviya, Sujeet Kumar, and Vaibhav Gupta, Bengaluru-based Udaan is a B2B marketplace that empowers small and medium-sized enterprises. The platform offers products across FMCG, staples, fruits & vegetables, and pharmaceuticals, bridging supply chain gaps.

Funding Amount: USD 75 Million

Investors: M&G Plc, Lightspeed Venture Partners

Rare Rabbit

Founded in 2015 by Manish Poddar and Akshika Poddar, Bengaluru-based Rare Rabbit is an affordable luxury fashion brand for men. It operates under The House of Rare, which also owns Rareism (women's fashion) and Rare Ones (children's clothing), providing premium apparel across categories.

Funding Amount: USD 6 Million

Investor: A91 Partners

Spyne

Founded in 2020 by Sanjay Varnwal and Deepti Prasad, Gurugram-based Spyne is an AI-powered platform that enables car dealerships to create high-quality images, 360-degree spin videos, and automated marketing content. It helps dealerships and online marketplaces enhance their visual presentation.

Funding Amount: USD 16 Million

Investors: Vertex Ventures, Accel, Storm Ventures, Alteria Capital

Singulr AI

Founded in 2023 by Shiv Agarwal and Abhijit Sharma, Palo Alto and Pune-based Singulr AI helps enterprises scale AI adoption while ensuring security and cost efficiency. Its AI governance platform prevents data leaks, eliminates redundant AI expenses, and ensures compliance across industries.

Funding Amount: USD 10 Million

Investors: Nexus Venture Partners, Dell Technologies Capital

Lightstorm

Founded in 2019 by Amajit Gupta and Ranjan Banerjee, Lightstorm is a cloud networking startup serving hyperscalers, cloud-native firms, and large enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region. It provides secure, scalable connectivity across cloud and data centers.

Funding Amount: USD 85 Million

Investor: NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited (NIIF IFL)

These funding rounds highlight the growing investor confidence in India's startup ecosystem, with companies across sectors securing capital for expansion and innovation.