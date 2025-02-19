The fresh capital will be utilised to expand this network footprint, enhance operational capabilities, and drive innovation in digital infrastructure solutions for large enterprises.

Lightstorm, a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, has successfully raised INR 700 crores from NIIF Infrastructure Finance Limited (NIIF IFL), a leading financial institution supporting transformative infrastructure projects in India.

This funding will accelerate Lightstorm's mission to provide cutting-edge network infrastructure, enabling enterprises to fast-track their digital transformation.

The investment will significantly strengthen Lightstorm's India operations, allowing the company to scale its network services and cater to the rising demand for high-speed, reliable connectivity.

Since launching its India operations in 2020, Lightstorm has built an extensive 30,000+ km fiber network with a capacity of around 700 Tbps, serving over 100 customers. The fresh capital will be utilised to expand this network footprint, enhance operational capabilities, and drive innovation in digital infrastructure solutions for large enterprises.

Amajit Gupta, Group CEO and MD of Lightstorm, said, "We are thrilled to secure this funding from NIIF IFL, which validates our growth roadmap and reinforces the confidence that leading financial institutions have in Lightstorm's vision. This partnership will fuel our expansion, unlocking new opportunities and enabling us to support India's digital transformation."

Founded by Amajit Gupta and Ranjan Banerjee, Lightstorm specialises in cloud and data center networking solutions across the Asia-Pacific region. The company serves hyperscalers, cloud-native firms, and large enterprises, delivering secure and scalable connectivity for seamless integration across cloud and data center environments.

With NIIF IFL's backing, Lightstorm is poised to enhance India's digital infrastructure, supporting businesses in their journey towards a more connected and technologically advanced future.