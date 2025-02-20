The Whole Truth Foods Secures $15M in Series C Funding Angel investors, including Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy), and Jaydeep Burman (Rebel Foods), who had previously shown faith in the company, further reinforced its strong market position.

The Whole Truth (TWT) Foods, Indian clean-label food brand, has secured $15 million in a Series C funding round led by Sofina, with continued backing from existing investors such as Z47, Peak XV Partners, and Sauce.VC. Angel investors, including Nithin Kamath (Zerodha), Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy), and Jaydeep Burman (Rebel Foods), who had previously shown faith in the company, further reinforced its strong market position.

The latest funding will be instrumental in expanding TWT's in-house manufacturing capabilities, bringing in new talent, and broadening its product portfolio. The company remains steadfast in its mission to restore transparency and integrity to the packaged food industry, challenging long-standing norms and misleading labels.

Founded by former Unilever marketer Shashank Mehta, TWT emerged from his personal struggle with obesity and the realization that many so-called 'healthy' packaged foods contain hidden sugars and harmful additives. The company recently launched its 100% Clean, Super-Light Protein Powders, a product designed to expand beyond traditional fitness consumers and appeal to women, teenagers, and older adults. This move complements its existing range of Protein Bars, Peanut Butters, and Dark Chocolates, reinforcing its commitment to reshaping India's $40 billion packaged food market.

TWT's rapid growth of 3.5 times since its last funding round has strengthened investor confidence, particularly at Z47, which has been an early believer in the company's vision. Vikram Vaidyanathan, managing director at Z47, expressed admiration for TWT's impact, stating, "Shashank and the team at The Whole Truth are not just building a brand—they're leading a movement to restore trust in food; and making food real again. Their growth over the last year proves that the mission resonates with consumers and definitely with us at Z47."

Sofina's Principal, Yana Kachurina, also emphasized the alignment of TWT's vision with their long-term investment approach. "The Whole Truth's mission to redefine clean-label nutrition and build consumer trust strongly aligns with our vision. We are proud to support their journey and excited to build a healthier food ecosystem together."

Abhishek Mohan, Principal at Peak XV Partners, echoed similar sentiments, praising TWT's dedication to maintaining its clean-label promise while scaling its business. "Operating in a $40B+ industry in India, TWT is already a brand of choice in a few categories. We look forward to many years of growth at TWT."
