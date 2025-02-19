The Palo Alto and Pune-based startup has officially emerged from stealth, making its AI governance solution widely available across sectors including technology, finance, and healthcare.

Singulr AI, an enterprise AI governance and security platform, has raised USD 10 million in a seed funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners and Dell Technologies Capital, with participation from prominent industry executives.

Founded in 2023 by Shiv Agarwal and Abhijit Sharma, who previously built Arkin Net (acquired by VMware), Singulr AI aims to help enterprises securely scale AI adoption while mitigating risks and costs. The company's platform integrates seamlessly into enterprise environments without requiring infrastructure changes, ensuring smooth deployment.

"Companies are experiencing explosive growth in AI adoption across employees, partners, and vendors, but this surge comes with mounting security risks and costs," said Shiv Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of Singulr AI. "We recognised that generative AI adoption is a complex problem needing an enterprise-grade solution. Singulr helps enterprises rapidly operationalise AI while managing costs and minimizing risk."

The platform enables CIO and IT operations teams to optimise AI service inventories, eliminating redundant expenses, while CISO and risk teams can implement granular policies to prevent data leaks and shadow AI. Singulr also tracks AI usage across employees to ensure compliance with security standards.

Investors believe Singulr is well-positioned to become a leader in the AI security and governance space. "AI is transforming business with a new technology stack and unprecedented risks—forcing companies to rethink security and governance. The Singulr team has a proven track record of solving enterprise-scale problems, and I'm excited to support them in establishing category leadership," said Jishnu Bhattacharjee, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners.

Raman Khanna, Managing Director at Dell Technologies Capital, echoed this sentiment, emphasising that enterprises are shifting from AI experimentation to strategic implementation. "AI adoption brings complex operational and security challenges. The Singulr team has successfully tackled enterprise challenges before and is well-equipped to do so again."

With SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance at launch, Singulr AI is poised to help enterprises navigate the AI-driven future with enhanced security, governance, and cost-efficiency.