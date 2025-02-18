House of Rare, which owns Rare Rabbit, offers premium men's apparel under Rare Rabbit, women's fashion under Rareism, and children's clothing under Rare Ones.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Omnichannel fashion retailer Rare Rabbit, under its parent company Radhamani Textiles Private Limited, has secured INR 50 crore from existing investor A91 Partners at a valuation of USD 279 million.

The investment involves the issuance of 23,073 preference shares, priced at INR 21,670 each. Following the transaction, A91 Partners now holds a 14.17% stake in the company, a notable increase from its previous 9.65% stake, according to regulatory filings with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).

This funding follows an INR 150 crore round in June 2024, where A91 Partners, along with Nikhil Kamath-backed NkSquared and Gruhas, played a significant role. The round also saw participation from Manyavar founder Ravi Modi's family trust and Vedant Modi.

House of Rare, which owns Rare Rabbit, offers premium men's apparel under Rare Rabbit, women's fashion under Rareism, and children's clothing under Rare Ones.

It competes in the men's fashion space with brands like Wrogn, backed by Aditya Birla, and Snitch. Snitch raised INR 110 crore in a Series A round in December 2023, while TMRW House of Brands, an Aditya Birla Group venture, invested INR 125 crore in Wrogn in June 2024, later increasing its stake in the brand.

Rare Rabbit, with over 100 stores across India and a robust online presence, continues to build on its strong footing in the competitive fashion market.