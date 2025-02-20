Waterfield Advisors Secures INR 123 Crore in Funding Led by Jungle Ventures Jungle Ventures is leading this funding round with an investment of INR 100 crore. The remaining funds are being infused by co-founder and CEO Soumya Rajan, alongside individual investors such as Bharat Dhirajlal Shah, Vijay Singh, Bandi Vamsikrishna, Corel Traders, Parthasaradhi Reddy, Kekoo Colah, and Smita D Parekh.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Waterfield Advisors, a wealth management platform, is set to raise INR 123 crore (approximately $14.6 million) in a fresh funding round spearheaded by Jungle Ventures. This information comes from a regulatory filing accessed from the Registrar of Companies. The company's board has sanctioned a special resolution to issue 10,92,362 preference shares at an issue price of INR 1,126 each, cumulatively amounting to INR 123 crore ($14.6 million).

Jungle Ventures is leading this funding round with an investment of INR 100 crore. The remaining funds are being infused by co-founder and CEO Soumya Rajan, alongside individual investors such as Bharat Dhirajlal Shah, Vijay Singh, Bandi Vamsikrishna, Corel Traders, Parthasaradhi Reddy, Kekoo Colah, and Smita D Parekh.

The capital raised is earmarked for various strategic initiatives, including growth acceleration, expansion plans, marketing efforts, and general corporate purposes, as outlined by the company's board.

Established in 2011 by Soumya Rajan, Waterfield Advisors operates as a fee-based multi-family office and wealth advisory firm, offering impartial financial, investment, and succession planning services. To date, the firm has secured over $25 million in funding, including $6 million from family offices and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. As per data from TheKredible, with this latest investment, Jungle Ventures will emerge as the largest external stakeholder, holding a 13.83 per cent stake. Co-founders Soumya Rajan and Sanjay Teli will collectively retain a 40.07 per cent share in the company.

Financially, Waterfield Advisors has demonstrated robust performance, recording a 33.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue, reaching INR 45.7 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2024. Additionally, the firm has successfully reduced its losses by 9.5 per cent, bringing them down to INR 28.6 crore in FY24.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

How to Pick the Right Friends and Family Investors for Your Business

It is only natural for new or young entrepreneurs, who are just embarking on his or her entrepreneurial journey, to approach friends and family.

By Peter J. Burns III
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

India's Graduate Employability Declines Amid AI Boom and Global Tech Layoffs

As AI-driven automation replaces routine tasks, businesses are looking for candidates who can adapt, collaborate effectively, and demonstrate problem-solving abilities

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

'Don't Wait Until Everything Is Just Right': How a Common Frustration Inspired This Entrepreneur to Co-Found a Thriving Business

Mike Mayer, co-founder and co-CEO of Windmill, shares how an annoying struggle with an air conditioning unit sparked the idea for an innovative air quality company.

By Dan Bova
News and Trends

Probus Smart Things Closes USD 5 Mn Funding Led by Unicorn India Ventures

With the fresh funds, Probus aims to scale its smart grid communication tech, integrate AI into networking solutions, and expand dual communication modules for smart metering across multiple Indian states.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Powerful, More Affordable Option': Apple Reveals Its New Budget iPhone 16e, the iPhone SE's Successor

The iPhone 16e starts at $599 and has Apple Intelligence.

By Sherin Shibu