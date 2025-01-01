Unicommerce
Unicommerce Acquires Shipway, Strengthens E-commerce SaaS Offerings
With this acquisition, Unicommerce aims to enhance its e-commerce solutions portfolio, offering seamless order fulfillment and shipping automation.
Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal Raise Stake in SoftBank-Backed Unicommerce
According to company filings, the duo purchased 93,500 shares for approximately INR 1 crore (INR 98.96 lakh), raising their total holding to 10.85%, including direct ownership and shares held through their controlled entities.
Pet Companion
Founded in 2021 by Varun Sadana, the Bengaluru-based Supertails simplifies pet parenting with a digital platform offering products, personalised support, and resources.
Titan Capital Winners Fund Secures INR 200 Cr with Snapdeal Founders as Anchor Investors
The Fund will invest exclusively in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, utilising high-signal data to make informed investment decisions.