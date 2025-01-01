Unicommerce

News and Trends

Unicommerce Acquires Shipway, Strengthens E-commerce SaaS Offerings

With this acquisition, Unicommerce aims to enhance its e-commerce solutions portfolio, offering seamless order fulfillment and shipping automation.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal Raise Stake in SoftBank-Backed Unicommerce

According to company filings, the duo purchased 93,500 shares for approximately INR 1 crore (INR 98.96 lakh), raising their total holding to 10.85%, including direct ownership and shares held through their controlled entities.

Entrepreneurs

Pet Companion

Founded in 2021 by Varun Sadana, the Bengaluru-based Supertails simplifies pet parenting with a digital platform offering products, personalised support, and resources.

News and Trends

Titan Capital Winners Fund Secures INR 200 Cr with Snapdeal Founders as Anchor Investors

The Fund will invest exclusively in follow-on rounds of breakout companies from its seed portfolio, utilising high-signal data to make informed investment decisions.