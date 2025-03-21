With this acquisition, Unicommerce aims to enhance its e-commerce solutions portfolio, offering seamless order fulfillment and shipping automation.

E-commerce SaaS firm Unicommerce has approved the full acquisition of shipping solution provider Shipway, following its earlier stake purchase. The Ace Vector-owned company had acquired a 42.7% stake in Shipway for INR 68.4 crore in November last year.

As per a preferential issue filing, Unicommerce will issue 60,33,189 equity shares to acquire the remaining 7,610 equity shares of Shipway from its founders—Vikas Garg, Gaurav Gupta, and Puneet Gupta—through a SEBI-approved share swap. This transaction will make Shipway a wholly owned subsidiary of Unicommerce.

Founded in 2015 by Gaurav Gupta and Vikas Garg, Shipway specialises in post-purchase automation solutions for D2C brands. The company previously secured a strategic investment from IndiaMART InterMESH, which acquired a 26% stake for INR 18.2 crore in 2021.

With this acquisition, Unicommerce aims to enhance its e-commerce solutions portfolio, offering seamless order fulfillment and shipping automation. The company, which went public in August last year, reported revenue of INR 29.3 crore in Q2 FY25, with a profit after tax of INR 4.4 crore.

Unicommerce continues to expand beyond India, strengthening its presence in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, reinforcing its position as a leading SaaS provider in the e-commerce sector.