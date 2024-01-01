Unicorn India Ventures

Skydo, EyeROV, and CricHeroes Raise Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Unicorn India Ventures and Kalpavriksh Fund Secure 6X Returns with Strategic Exits

With more than six times returns, Unicorn India Ventures and Kalpavriksh Fund, respectively, have announced their exits from Sascan Meditech and The Ayurveda Experience.

Palette Brands, Clapingo, and Finsall Raise Early-Stage Funding

Here are the Indian startups that announced early-stage funding rounds.

Study Abroad Platform Foreign Admits Raises INR 3.26 Crores

The fresh funds will be diverted to enhance the tech platform and boost ongoing business development efforts