UnifyApps
UnifyApps Secures USD 50 Mn in Series B Led by WestBridge Capital
The company intends to use the new funds to expand its workforce, grow European operations, enhance platform development, and deepen integrations across enterprise systems.
Big Money Moves: Key Startup Investments This Week (Nov 08–15)
This week witnessed remarkable funding activities across diverse sectors. From electric mobility to rural lending, these companies are pushing boundaries and redefining industries. Here's a detailed look at the key deals from November 8 to November 15.
This Week's Top Funded Startups [May 18–May 24]
Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from May 18 to May 24. Here is a brief summary of them:
UnifyApps Secures USD 11 Mn from Elevation Capital
The Gurugram, Dubai, and US-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to build a unified integration platform that will allow enterprises to create custom applications 10x faster, build workflow automations, and sync data between applications in real-time.