UnifyApps announced that it has raised USD 11 million in its seed round led by Elevation Capital, along with participation from the founders and angel investors.

As per the official release, the fresh funds will be used to build a unified integration platform that will allow enterprises to create custom applications 10x faster, build workflow automations, and sync data between applications in real-time.

Pavitar Singh, CEO of UnifyApps, said, "The rapid adoption of SaaS applications has led to building silos within the organisation with each team using their own set of tools which are not connected to the rest of the organisation. Our vision is to change this by making integration simple and accessible, enhancing experiences for both customers and employees."

Launched by Pavitar Singh, Sumeet Nandal, Abhishek Kurana, Rachit Mittal, Abhinav Singi, Rahul Anishetty, Kavish Manubolu, and Shivam Satrawal, UnifyApps empowers enterprises to develop complex applications, automate business workflows, and build data pipelines.

The platform claims to address four critical areas: data sync, workflow automation, no-code application development, and the creation of generative AI agents.

The startup plans to expand its platform to support over 5,000 applications and enable organisations to create custom integrations in less than a day. The company is also focusing on GenAI capabilities and purpose-built LLM-powered agents.

Mukul Arora, Co-Managing Partner, Elevation Capital, said, "We are really excited to partner with Pavitar, who has deep experience in building a large enterprise-focused SaaS business and was instrumental in growing Sprinklr to a multi-100 million dollar revenue company."

"With UnifyApps, he wants to build a future where seamless unification across applications and data can help large enterprises automate complex business processes and bring unparalleled efficiency. We believe this can be a massive opportunity," he added.