Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from May 18 to May 24. Here is a brief summary of them:

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sitara: Started in 2015 by Renana Jhabvala and Shruti Gonsalves, the Delhi-based Sewa Grih Rin Ltd (Sitara) provides affordable housing finance solutions that cater to low-income households in urban and surrounding areas, a demographic that the company considers underserved.

Funding Amount: INR 680 Cr (USD 81 Mn)

Investors: Arpwood Partners, Abler Nordic, Oikocredit, RNT Associates, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life Insurance, Women's World Banking Asset Management, and Omidyar Network

SAVE Group: Founded in 2009, the Delhi-based SAVE Group focuses on providing accessible and high-quality financial services to underserved rural communities.

Funding Amount: USD 13 Mn

Investors: Incofin India Progress Fund (IPF) and Maj Invest Financial Inclusion Fund III

UnifyApps: Launched by Pavitar Singh, Sumeet Nandal, Abhishek Kurana, Rachit Mittal, Abhinav Singi, Rahul Anishetty, Kavish Manubolu, and Shivam Satrawal, the Gurugram, Dubai, and US-based platform empowers enterprises to develop complex applications, automate business workflows, and build data pipelines.

Funding Amount: USD 11 Mn

Investor: Elevation Capital

Soleos Solar Energy: Established in 2012 by Bhavesh Rathod, Soleos provides cutting-edge solutions in the field of solar energy. The Ahmedabad-based platform specialises in producing bifacial and monofacial half-cut solar modules utilising fully automatic Italian manufacturing technology.

Funding Amount: INR 48.5 Cr

Investors: Swastika Investmart Ltd, Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, India Ahead Venture Fund, Sunil Singhania's family office, Madhuri Madhu Kela, Nabs Vriddhi LLP, Pawan Agarwal, Head of PCG at InCred Capital, Faruk G. Patel - CMD (KP Group)

Varthana: Established in 2013, the Bengaluru-based Varthana is a school funding provider in India, offering loans to meet the development needs of affordable private schools. It is also serving domestic students attending college, technical training/short-term courses, and postgraduate studies by providing them with loans to continue education.

Funding Amount: INR 27 Cr

Investor: Triodos Investment Management