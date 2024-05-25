Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

This Week's Top Funded Startups [May 18–May 24] Here is a list of the startups that have raised the most money this week, from May 18 to May 24. Here is a brief summary of them:

By Minakshi Sangwan

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[T-B(L-R)] Founders & Co-founders of Sitara, SAVE Group, Soleos Solar Energy, UnifyApps, & Varthana

Sitara: Started in 2015 by Renana Jhabvala and Shruti Gonsalves, the Delhi-based Sewa Grih Rin Ltd (Sitara) provides affordable housing finance solutions that cater to low-income households in urban and surrounding areas, a demographic that the company considers underserved.

Funding Amount: INR 680 Cr (USD 81 Mn)

Investors: Arpwood Partners, Abler Nordic, Oikocredit, RNT Associates, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life Insurance, Women's World Banking Asset Management, and Omidyar Network

SAVE Group: Founded in 2009, the Delhi-based SAVE Group focuses on providing accessible and high-quality financial services to underserved rural communities.

Funding Amount: USD 13 Mn

Investors: Incofin India Progress Fund (IPF) and Maj Invest Financial Inclusion Fund III

UnifyApps: Launched by Pavitar Singh, Sumeet Nandal, Abhishek Kurana, Rachit Mittal, Abhinav Singi, Rahul Anishetty, Kavish Manubolu, and Shivam Satrawal, the Gurugram, Dubai, and US-based platform empowers enterprises to develop complex applications, automate business workflows, and build data pipelines.

Funding Amount: USD 11 Mn

Investor: Elevation Capital

Soleos Solar Energy: Established in 2012 by Bhavesh Rathod, Soleos provides cutting-edge solutions in the field of solar energy. The Ahmedabad-based platform specialises in producing bifacial and monofacial half-cut solar modules utilising fully automatic Italian manufacturing technology.

Funding Amount: INR 48.5 Cr

Investors: Swastika Investmart Ltd, Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, India Ahead Venture Fund, Sunil Singhania's family office, Madhuri Madhu Kela, Nabs Vriddhi LLP, Pawan Agarwal, Head of PCG at InCred Capital, Faruk G. Patel - CMD (KP Group)

Varthana: Established in 2013, the Bengaluru-based Varthana is a school funding provider in India, offering loans to meet the development needs of affordable private schools. It is also serving domestic students attending college, technical training/short-term courses, and postgraduate studies by providing them with loans to continue education.

Funding Amount: INR 27 Cr

Investor: Triodos Investment Management

Minakshi Sangwan

Junior Writer

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Apple iPhone 7 Users May Be Owed a Slice of a $35 Million Settlement — Here's How to Claim Your Share

Previous (and current, no judgment) iPhone 7 users may be entitled to up to $349. The deadline to file a claim is June 3.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Here's How Much an Influencer With 21 Million Followers Makes on YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok

Erika Kullberg says one outlet pays far better than the rest.

By Sherin Shibu
News and Trends

Gurugram-based Wealth Management Firm Finvolve Closes Maiden INR 100 Cr Fund, Launches Two New Funds

Finvolve also announced the launch of two new funds, pre-seed Accelerator Fund and Scale Fund, including a GIFT city, with an investment capacity of around INR 500 crore to widen its investment spectrum: Accelerator, Seed, and Scale.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Did OpenAI steal Scarlett Johansson's voice? 5 Critical Lessons for Entrepreneurs in The AI Era

Did OpenAI steal Scarlett Johansson's voice? OpenAI has since paused the "Sky" voice feature, but Johansson argues that this is no coincidence. In response, Johansson delivers a masterclass for entrepreneurs on navigating the AI era successfully.

By Ben Angel
Side Hustle

These Brothers Had 'No Income' When They Started a 'Low-Risk, High-Reward' Side Hustle to Chase a Big Dream — Now They've Surpassed $50 Million in Revenue

Sam Lewkowict, co-founder and CEO of men's grooming brand Black Wolf Nation, knows what it takes to harness the power of side gig for success.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

The Power of Networking — 5 Tips on Building Strategic Alliances for Business Growth

Who is on your side? Who has your back? It doesn't have to be lonely at the top. We look at five practical ways you can network to achieve the best for you and your business.

By Nicholas Leighton