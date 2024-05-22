This funding infusion will help the company in generating its working capital, global renewable energy portfolio development and establishing manufacturing facilities across the globe.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Soleos Solar Energy, a leading provider of Solar EPC solutions has raised around INR 48.5 crore in equity funding. The lead advisor of this transaction was Swastika Investmart Ltd along with Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited.

The funding round's investors included India Ahead Venture Fund, Sunil Singhania's family office, Madhuri Madhu Kela, Nabs Vriddhi LLP, Pawan Agarwal, Head of PCG at InCred Capital, Faruk G. Patel - CMD (KP Group) and several other HNI investors.

This funding infusion will help the company in generating its working capital, global renewable energy portfolio development and establishing manufacturing facilities across the globe. Since the company delivers trusted power solutions, the funding will enhance our capabilities in project execution, foster stronger international collaborations, and support the development of Independent Power Projects (IPP), solidifying their role as a leader in the global energy market.

Bhavesh Rathod, Founder and Director, Soleos Solar Energy, expressed gratitude for securing the funding, emphasizing its pivotal role in propelling the company towards higher growth trajectories. Rathod stated, "This funding will enable us to achieve our expansion goals and bolster our capabilities in delivering cutting-edge solar solutions. With an already established global footprint, this investment will further strengthen our foothold in domesic and international markets."

Speaking on the development Sunil Nyati, Managing Director, Swastika Investment said, "This funding will open several doors for the company, paving the way for capitalization of its existing projects and allowing participation in the growing industry. Being a reputed name, Soleos Solar Energy is poised to benefit from this funding."

Currently, the company holds INR 450 crore orders in hand for setting up approximately 140 MW projects. With Swastika Investmart's and Beeline Capital's support and advice, Soleos Solar Energy has successfully secured a substantial amount of funding.