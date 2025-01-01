VC Grid
KisanKonnect Raises USD 4.5 Mn in Series A Round Led by Mistry Ventures
The round also saw participation from Times Group's Brand Capital, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, VC-Grid, Vishwang Desai, and prominent family offices.
Funstop Games, Pikndel, and DesignX Secure Fresh Funding to Fuel Growth and Innovation
The following Indian startups have recently announced new funding rounds.
SaaS-Enabled Marketplace NowPurchase Raises USD 6 Mn to Scale MetalCloud Platform and Expand Across India
The round was led by Info Edge Ventures, with participation from Orios, 100 Unicorns, VC Grid, family offices like Dholakia Ventures, Real Ispat, and angel investors Subhrakant Panda, Ankur Warikoo, and Kedar Lele.
Fueling Innovation Across 650 Districts: Venture Catalysts
Over the past eight years, the Mumbai-based firm claims to have invested in over 500 (till March 2024) startups diversified into over 40 sectors and covering over 650 districts in India.