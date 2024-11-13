The following Indian startups have recently announced new funding rounds.

Funstop Games Secures USD 5 Mn in Series A Funding

Delhi-based casual gaming studio Funstop Games has raised USD 5 million in a Series A funding round co-led by 360 ONE Asset and InfoEdge Ventures. InfoEdge Ventures, already an investor, doubled down on its commitment, signaling strong confidence in Funstop's growth trajectory.

The new funds are set to fuel game development, build ad-tech capabilities, and expand the company's game portfolio.

Founded in 2020 by Prashanth Vijay and Tamesh Sharma, Funstop Games has gained popularity with its wide array of mobile games, known for in-app purchases that allow players to buy virtual goods.

The studio's focus now includes reinforcing its presence in the casual gaming market and venturing into the spiritual gaming category. Funstop's "Shri Ram Mandir Game" has topped 25 million downloads, establishing a niche in this genre.

"We're excited to have 360 ONE Asset on board to help drive our global expansion," said Prashanth Vijay, Co-founder of Funstop Games. He added that the 360 ONE Asset team brings expertise in scaling and understanding the global gaming ecosystem, making them ideal partners at this stage.

With over 100 million global downloads across 30 games, including hits like Airport Rush and Perfect Time, Funstop Games is positioning itself for significant growth.

Pikndel Gains USD 1 Mn in Funding to Accelerate Same-Day Delivery Services

Pikndel, a same-day delivery service platform, has raised USD 1 million in its seed funding round, led by VC Grid.

Key investors such as D2C Insider Angels, Breathe Capital, Venture Catalysts, and industry leaders like Zypp's Akash Gupta and Keshav Bhajanka of Century Plywood contributed to the round, with support from prominent family offices based in Kolkata.

This investment follows Pikndel's USD 285K pre-seed funding in December 2023, led by 100X.VC.

Founded in 2022 by Teja Vadlamani, Siddharth Batra, and Tullika Batra, Pikndel offers fast, flexible delivery services to direct-to-consumer and e-commerce brands. The platform uses shared dark stores and adaptable delivery schedules, providing options from four-hour to same-day deliveries.

According to co-founder Siddharth Batra, "In today's fast-paced environment, speed is crucial. Pikndel's shared dark store model allows brands to launch quick-commerce services within 72 hours, making us an agile solution for their delivery needs."

With its new funding, the Delhi-based company plans to expand operations in key cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Pikndel's approach enhances operational efficiency by providing various delivery options from one-hour to next-day, meeting the growing consumer demand for quicker turnarounds and enhancing the overall customer experience.

This investment will support Pikndel's mission to make quick commerce widely accessible, positioning it as a leading player in India's rapid delivery sector and streamlining logistics for e-commerce brands nationwide.

DesignX Secures USD 1 Mn Pre-Series A Funding

DesignX, a Noida-based hyper-automation startup, has secured USD 1 million in a pre-Series A funding round led by Piper Serica Angel Fund.

The company, which previously raised USD 300,000 in equity from Modular Capital, Accel, and other manufacturing investors in 2021, plans to leverage this new funding to expand its flagship Df-OS platform in key international markets, including APAC, Japan, and Europe. The fresh capital will also support DesignX's goal of achieving lighthouse status by integrating AI-driven analytics and sustainability features into its offerings.

Founded in 2015 by Rajat and Nishant Srivastava, DesignX is dedicated to modernising shop floor operations through hyper-automation. Its Df-OS platform utilises real-time data analytics to boost productivity, reduce waste, and lower carbon emissions, with major industry applications in sectors like automotive, FMCG, and consumer electronics.

Rajat Srivastava, CEO and Co-Founder of DesignX, said, "We started with an idea that has now taken shape as a powerful product that will redefine global manufacturing. This funding will help ensure the world knows about our innovative solutions."

The Df-OS platform is designed to address outdated manufacturing processes with minimal infrastructure investment, positioning DesignX as a catalyst for Industry 4.0.

Nishant Srivastava, CTO and Co-Founder, added, "DesignX is committed to building advanced technology for the manufacturing industry. The new investment will enhance our Df-OS application, ensuring improved performance and faster adoption."

In just three years, DesignX claims to have digitised over 10,000 processes across 500 factories, connecting 1,400 machines and acquiring more than 405 clients. DesignX has partnered with major industry players, such as Unilever, Hero Moto, and Dabur.

Looking forward, DesignX aims to double its customer base, expand into new regions, and make impactful reductions in CO2 emissions. With the USD 34 billion factory process application market rapidly growing, DesignX envisions capturing up to 50% of this market in the next decade.