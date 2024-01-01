Whiteboard Capital
Perceptyne, Elixia Robotics, and Brown Living Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Tuco Intelligent, ORIGHT, and Pepsales Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
Whiteboard Capital Closes INR 300 Cr Fund-II, Eyes 50 New Investments
The firm plans to deploy capital across approximately 50 companies, with a strong emphasis on follow-on investments within its existing portfolio.
KheloMore, LB Brewers, EMoMee, and Others Raise Early-Stage Funding
The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.