BiteSpeed aims to use the new capital to expand its marketing, sales, and technical teams, drive global growth, and enhance its product suite with generative AI for e-commerce brands in key regions.

BiteSpeed, an AI-powered customer operating system for e-commerce brands, has successfully raised USD 3.5 million in its pre-Series A round.

The funding was led by Peak XV's Surge, with participation from Whiteboard Capital and notable investors including Gaurav Munjal (CEO of Unacademy), Aakash Anand (CEO of Bella Vita), and Dhruv Vohra (APAC Head at META).

This round brings BiteSpeed's total capital raised to USD 5.6 million, following earlier investments totaling USD 2.1 million, backed by Peak XV's Surge, Whiteboard Capital, and over 30 angel investors, including Kunal Shah (Founder of CRED) and Ritesh Malik (Founder of Innov8).

The fresh capital will fuel BiteSpeed's hiring efforts across its marketing, sales, and technical teams to support its global expansion into North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

The company also plans to accelerate its research and development, particularly in generative AI, to enhance its product suite for e-commerce brands.

"We are excited about this funding, which will empower e-commerce brands with an AI-native suite that boosts customer engagement and drives over 25% owned revenue growth," said Vinayak Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of BiteSpeed.

Founded in 2019 by Vinayak Aggarwal, BiteSpeed enables e-commerce brands to streamline customer communication across various channels, including WhatsApp, email, SMS, Instagram, and push notifications.

The company claims to have served over 2,500 Shopify brands across 50 countries, with strong customer bases in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. Notable clients include Skybags, Ugaoo, and Zouk.

Pradeep Krishnakumar, Co-founder of Zouk, commented, "BiteSpeed has been a partner in our growth journey from the early days, helping us streamline our customer journey and maximise retention revenue. We congratulate the team on this milestone and look forward to a continued partnership for the long term."