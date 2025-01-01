Yali Capital
IIM Bangalore Launches PEVC Research Centre to Strengthen Industry-Academia Collaboration
The initiative aims to bridge academic research with the dynamic needs of India's PEVC ecosystem. It will support advanced research, offer specialised academic programmes, host sector-focused events, and act as a forum for policy discussions.
Perceptyne, Elixia Robotics, and Brown Living Raise Early-Stage Funding
The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.
4baseCare Raises USD 6 Mn in Series A Round Led by Yali Capital
The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to enhance product offerings and scaling up operations for further expansion across India, as well as other countries in Asia and the Middle East.
Yali Capital Launches INR 810 Cr Fund to Propel Deep Tech Startups
The fund aims to invest in areas such as chip design, robotics, genomics, smart manufacturing, aerospace, AI, and other such sectors with deep tech as its base.