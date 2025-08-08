The initiative aims to bridge academic research with the dynamic needs of India's PEVC ecosystem. It will support advanced research, offer specialised academic programmes, host sector-focused events, and act as a forum for policy discussions.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Thursday announced the launch of the Tony James Centre for Private Equity and Venture Capital, a pioneering Centre of Excellence focused on alternative investments.

This marks India's first dedicated platform to advance research, education and industry collaboration in the private equity and venture capital (PEVC) space.

The centre is supported by a major endowment from Mathew Cyriac, Chairman of Florintree Advisors and a 1994 alumnus of IIMB's Post Graduate Programme. It is named in honour of Tony James, former president and chief operating officer of Blackstone, and a respected figure in the global investment landscape.

Cyriac, who also co-founded Yali Capital, said, "As the Indian investing market evolves, I believe it will need innovation and sophistication that suit the nuances of the Indian market."

The initiative aims to bridge academic research with the dynamic needs of India's PEVC ecosystem. It will support advanced research, offer specialised academic programmes, host sector-focused events, and act as a forum for policy discussions.

Professor Dinesh Kumar, director in charge at IIMB, emphasised the importance of funding in driving quality research. "The reality is that high-quality research is capital-intensive. To attract and retain world-class talent and to invest in critical resources like data and infrastructure, significant funding is required," he said. Kumar noted the centre will support IIMB's aspiration to become a globally recognised research-led institution.

As a tribute to academic mentorship, four classrooms will be named after faculty members who shaped Cyriac's educational journey.