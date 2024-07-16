The fund aims to invest in areas such as chip design, robotics, genomics, smart manufacturing, aerospace, AI, and other such sectors with deep tech as its base.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Yali Capital has announced the launch of its INR 810 crore venture fund, including an INR 310 crore greenshoe option.

Co-founded by Ganapathy Subramaniam, former CEO of Cosmic Circuits, and Mathew Cyriac, Executive Chairman of Florintree, the fund aims to support early-stage deep tech startups in India.

"We believe India is inherently strong in deep tech. As a country, we have 40 years of high-quality chip design experience. India is also very strong in robotics and is now gaining ground in genomics, smart manufacturing, etc. Yali's limited partners consist of top tech executives from India and the USA, and with our collective experience, we believe we can lay a strong foundation for deep tech companies from India," said Ganapathy Subramaniam, Founding and Managing Partner of Yali Capital.

The fund aims to invest in areas such as chip design, robotics, genomics, smart manufacturing, aerospace, AI, and other such sectors with deep tech as its base.

"I see strong opportunities in homegrown deep tech companies in sectors such as aerospace, imaging, instrumentation, and several other emerging areas. We are also honoured to have Lip-Bu Tan, Ex CEO of Cadence, who achieved a 78-time shareholder return during his tenure, as an advisor to Yali Capital. His valuable experience will be instrumental to us," said Mathew Cyriac, Founding General Partner of Yali Capital.

Yali Capital has already approved investments in four deep tech companies and expects to complete these by the third quarter of 2024.

Lip-Bu Tan, Advisor to Yali Capital, added, "Indians have been very strong in deep tech due to a strong emphasis on STEM in their education system. I have backed many deep-tech companies led by Indian-origin CEOs in the USA. I am keen to work with Yali Capital to help create globally recognized deep tech companies from India."