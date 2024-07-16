Get All Access for $5/mo

Yali Capital Launches INR 810 Cr Fund to Propel Deep Tech Startups The fund aims to invest in areas such as chip design, robotics, genomics, smart manufacturing, aerospace, AI, and other such sectors with deep tech as its base.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Ganapathy Subramaniam (Founding & Managing Partner) & Mathew Cyriac (Founding General Partner), Yali Capital

Yali Capital has announced the launch of its INR 810 crore venture fund, including an INR 310 crore greenshoe option.

Co-founded by Ganapathy Subramaniam, former CEO of Cosmic Circuits, and Mathew Cyriac, Executive Chairman of Florintree, the fund aims to support early-stage deep tech startups in India.

"We believe India is inherently strong in deep tech. As a country, we have 40 years of high-quality chip design experience. India is also very strong in robotics and is now gaining ground in genomics, smart manufacturing, etc. Yali's limited partners consist of top tech executives from India and the USA, and with our collective experience, we believe we can lay a strong foundation for deep tech companies from India," said Ganapathy Subramaniam, Founding and Managing Partner of Yali Capital.

The fund aims to invest in areas such as chip design, robotics, genomics, smart manufacturing, aerospace, AI, and other such sectors with deep tech as its base.

"I see strong opportunities in homegrown deep tech companies in sectors such as aerospace, imaging, instrumentation, and several other emerging areas. We are also honoured to have Lip-Bu Tan, Ex CEO of Cadence, who achieved a 78-time shareholder return during his tenure, as an advisor to Yali Capital. His valuable experience will be instrumental to us," said Mathew Cyriac, Founding General Partner of Yali Capital.

Yali Capital has already approved investments in four deep tech companies and expects to complete these by the third quarter of 2024.

Lip-Bu Tan, Advisor to Yali Capital, added, "Indians have been very strong in deep tech due to a strong emphasis on STEM in their education system. I have backed many deep-tech companies led by Indian-origin CEOs in the USA. I am keen to work with Yali Capital to help create globally recognized deep tech companies from India."
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

He Started an 'Accidental' Business at 25 With Just $2,000 — Then Gave His Product to the Pope: 'Anyone Can Be an Entrepreneur'

Michael Aram, founder of the namesake luxury home and jewelry brand, learned the art of metalworking in India — and used it to launch a global brand.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Taylor Swift Just Gave a Masterclass in Crisis Management—Turning an Onstage Disaster Into a Highlight

An instrument malfunction threatened to sink Swift's July 14 show.

By David James
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Dan Bova
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Blume Ventures, Antler Lead USD 11 Mn Investment in Namma Yatri Creator Moving Tech

Moving Tech plans to invest the funds in technology, R&D, and product innovation to empower drivers, integrate public transport, and enhance the customer experience.

By Entrepreneur Staff