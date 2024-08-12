The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to enhance product offerings and scaling up operations for further expansion across India, as well as other countries in Asia and the Middle East.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Healthcare startup 4baseCare has raised USD 6 million in a Series A funding round led by Yali Capital.

According to the official release, the raised capital will be used to enhance product offerings and scaling up operations for further expansion across India, as well as other countries in Asia and the Middle East.

Founded in 2018 by Hitesh Goswami and Kshitij Rishi, 4baseCare specializes in precision oncology through advanced genomics and digital health technologies.

Its genomic tests have made a substantial impact across SouthEast Asia, benefiting over 10,000 cancer patients.

Its genomic-based tests include Indiegene which it claims is the world's first Indian population specific cancer gene panel for biomarker testing.

Hitesh Goswami, CEO and Co-founder, 4baseCare, said, "4baseCare was founded with an aim to address the critical genomic data gap in cancer care. Our journey from developing TARGT Indiegene to impacting the lives of over 10,000 patients has been a very fulfilling experience. The success of our test and our growth over the years is a result of the exceptional support from our investors and the invaluable insights from our advisory board. This funding will further enable us to enhance our product offerings and advance our mission of making personalized cancer care accessible to millions"

Mathew Cyriac, Founding General Partner, Yali Capital, said, "The genomics landscape in cancer care offers a tremendous opportunity to create impactful businesses while improving millions of lives. As a deep tech focused fund, we are particularly excited about 4baseCare's ability to enhance genomic tests with data from underrepresented populations, leading to improved treatment recommendations. 4baseCare has demonstrated impressive growth over the last few years, and we look forward to helping the team build a sustainable and profitable business."

Over the next few months, 4baseCare plans to establish genomics laboratories in the Philippines, Nepal, and Dubai over the coming months. The company will also continue to develop its genomics and digital health solutions, with a focus on advanced data analytics, clinical insights, and data-driven treatment recommendations.