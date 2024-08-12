Get All Access for $5/mo

4baseCare Raises USD 6 Mn in Series A Round Led by Yali Capital The Bengaluru-based platform aims to deploy the raised funds to enhance product offerings and scaling up operations for further expansion across India, as well as other countries in Asia and the Middle East.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Hitesh Goswami & Kshitij Rishi, Co-founders of 4baseCare

Healthcare startup 4baseCare has raised USD 6 million in a Series A funding round led by Yali Capital.

According to the official release, the raised capital will be used to enhance product offerings and scaling up operations for further expansion across India, as well as other countries in Asia and the Middle East.

Founded in 2018 by Hitesh Goswami and Kshitij Rishi, 4baseCare specializes in precision oncology through advanced genomics and digital health technologies.

Its genomic tests have made a substantial impact across SouthEast Asia, benefiting over 10,000 cancer patients.

Its genomic-based tests include Indiegene which it claims is the world's first Indian population specific cancer gene panel for biomarker testing.

Hitesh Goswami, CEO and Co-founder, 4baseCare, said, "4baseCare was founded with an aim to address the critical genomic data gap in cancer care. Our journey from developing TARGT Indiegene to impacting the lives of over 10,000 patients has been a very fulfilling experience. The success of our test and our growth over the years is a result of the exceptional support from our investors and the invaluable insights from our advisory board. This funding will further enable us to enhance our product offerings and advance our mission of making personalized cancer care accessible to millions"

Mathew Cyriac, Founding General Partner, Yali Capital, said, "The genomics landscape in cancer care offers a tremendous opportunity to create impactful businesses while improving millions of lives. As a deep tech focused fund, we are particularly excited about 4baseCare's ability to enhance genomic tests with data from underrepresented populations, leading to improved treatment recommendations. 4baseCare has demonstrated impressive growth over the last few years, and we look forward to helping the team build a sustainable and profitable business."

Over the next few months, 4baseCare plans to establish genomics laboratories in the Philippines, Nepal, and Dubai over the coming months. The company will also continue to develop its genomics and digital health solutions, with a focus on advanced data analytics, clinical insights, and data-driven treatment recommendations.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Reliance Reduces Workforce by 42,000: Major Cuts in Retail Sector and Store Expansion Slowdown

The telecom division, Reliance Jio, also faced workforce reductions, with employee numbers falling from 95,326 in FY23 to 90,067 in FY24.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Exclusive: Kevin O'Leary Is Launching a New Agency With the Founder of Shazam — Here's Why He Says It's a Game Changer

The "Shark Tank" star spoke to Entrepreneur about the launch of his new television advertising agency, WonderAds.

By Emily Rella
News and Trends

FlexiBees and Oneiric11 Gaming Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

Starting a Business? Before You Seek VC Money, Here's Why Bootstrapping May Be the Better Choice.

Here's why bootstrapping is the key to building a sustainable business that can scale.

By Aytekin Tank
Business Solutions

Become Master of Your Own IT Domain with a CompTIA Readiness Bundle

Tap into your inner IT guru with this ultimate course bundle.

By StackCommerce