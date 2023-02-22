In 2021, Radhika Ghai and her team was working on plans to make their vision for Kindlife into reality when the second wave of the pandemic hit.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Online marketplace ShopClues was India's first woman-led unicorn (and India's fourth unicorn), having co-founder Radhika Ghai at its helm. The organization helped enable lakhs of SMEs in India and gave them a platform. Today, Ghai is looking to create a new revolution with her company Kindlife, a new-age beauty and wellness ecosystem, her objective being to enable consumers to make better choices and create a whole new category within the e-commerce space.

"Kindlife aims at making better living easy. It is a one-stop-shop for everything clean, certified and curated, making purchasing easy for consumers who are keen to and are looking for toxin-free, organic, plant-based, eco-conscious, cruelty-free and vegan brands across beauty, nutrition, and wellness," Ghai explains.

In 2021, Ghai and her team was working on plans to make their vision for Kindlife into reality when the second wave of the pandemic hit. Channeling their energy into relief efforts across the country, they finally launched Kindlife in December 2021. They have three main product categories - On The Body, featuring beauty and personal care; In The Body, featuring nutritional products, supplements, snacks and more; and Around The Body, featuring home care essentials, feminine hygiene, mom-and-baby products etc.

"We are the fastest-growing beauty and wellness platform in India with a community of over 200,000. Within the first year, we have on boarded 600+ brands, 25 per cent of which are international labels. Currently, we have 30,000 products across multiple categories. More than 70 per cent of our customers are from non-metro cities in India - a number we see increasing in the coming year as well. We are looking to increase our geographical footprint by not only adding more pin codes within India but also beginning shipping globally," Ghai told us.

Talking about essential qualities to emerge as a market leader, Ghai believes that with brands having a found a way to talk to their customers directly, there will be some differentiating factors that will make only some stand out. For starters, organizations should build their own community and digital assets. Moving beyond having a retail platform, brands need to find a way to add value to everyday life - be it community or content. This will keep customers and potential buyers engaged and coming back for more. She also foresees the value of social commerce, WhatsApp commerce, and many other spin-offs, complimentary channels become increasingly relevant.



As far as their own future is concerned, the company is looking at expansion in terms of the length and depth of their offerings. As of now, they retail 600+ brands. As part of their expansion strategy, they are looking to increase the selection of brands across both homegrown and international labels. Kindlife is also looking at product category expansion and foraying into complementary categories that resonate with their philosophy of better living.