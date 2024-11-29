Black Friday Sale! 50% Off All Access

By Kavya Pillai

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a world where sleep deprivation is increasingly prevalent, the need for innovative sleep solutions has never been more pressing. At The Sleep Company, our mission is to transform the way people experience sleep through groundbreaking technology and design.

The journey began in 2017 when Priyanka Salot, co-founder of The Sleep Company, found herself struggling to get restful sleep as a new mother. Frustrated by the limited options in the Indian mattress market, she realized that many mattresses lacked the comfort and support necessary for quality sleep. "During my search for a mattress, I discovered that the quality available in India was significantly lagging behind international standards," Priyanka recalls.

Through extensive research, the team discovered that Indians are among the most sleep-deprived people in the world, often spending nearly 26 years of their lives on beds supported by outdated mattress technology. This gap in the market highlighted a critical need for innovation. In their quest to revolutionize the industry, Priyanka and her husband, Harshil, collaborated with Dr. A.K. Tripathi, a former DRDO scientist, to develop a unique product: the SmartGRID mattress. This innovative design features a grid structure that provides targeted support, adapting to the body's contours while relieving pressure points. Priyanka explains, "Our goal was to create a product that not only addressed comfort but also promoted better sleep health."

Unlike traditional mattresses, the SmartGRID mattress offers a balanced combination of firmness and softness, ensuring an optimal sleep experience. This approach not only enhances comfort but also sets a new standard for mattress.

Understanding that the consumer experience is paramount, The Sleep Company adopted a rigorous testing approach. Priyanka notes, "We conducted numerous trials, gathering feedback from friends and family, and even employed pressure mapping techniques to refine our design." This hands-on method allowed them to make over 60 iterations based on real user experiences before launching the brand in 2019.

In the initial months, Priyanka personally delivered mattresses to customers, engaging directly to gather feedback. "This direct interaction helped us understand gaps we needed to address," she shares.

Factsheet:

• Turnover for FY 2023-24: The company's operating revenue surpassed INR 127.14 crore in FY23. It boasts an INR 500 Cr ARR as of FY24.

• Split between offline and online sales: With our omnichannel approach, around 75% of sales comes from our omnichannel presence, including retail stores and online through our website.

• Year of Inception: 2019

• Team size: 1000+
