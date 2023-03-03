She Chased Her Dreams And Made an Impact Through the Dream Machine Foundation

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Living one's dream is something that many people strive for, but few truly achieve. Niamh Kavanagh, however, did not only find her dream job, but she was also able to touch the lives of countless people along the way. As Head of Marketing and Content for The Dream Machine Foundation, Niamh used her social media and video editing skills to impact the world positively.

Niamh Kavanagh has always followed her passion for media and its ever-changing landscape. Despite dropping out of school at 16, she became an unpaid intern for three years in the social media industry. This experience led her to establish her own social media agency, where she helped individuals and businesses expand their presence on various platforms. Yet, despite doing all this, she wanted more - a sense of fulfillment and purpose.

Niamh's search led her to The Dream Machine Foundation. It's a place where her skills and passion come together. As the Head of Marketing and Content, she oversees four social media platforms with 10 million followers. In addition, Niam's talents in video editing helped the organization's videos receive millions of views and raised thousands of dollars for various charitable causes.

Her work has attracted the attention of celebrities like Oprah and Steve Harvey and significant press publications like Daily Mail, Good Morning America, Oprah Daily, Entertainment Tonight, CNN, and CBS—more than anything, Niamh's very proud of the impact her work is having on the world.

As a woman of passion, Niamh's vision for The Dream Machine Foundation is to become a $100-million organization that can make 10,000 dreams to fulfill each year and inspire the world to make a difference. In addition, she hopes that her journey will inspire others to follow their dreams and positively impact the community. Niamh's mantra is simple: take the first step, even if it feels intimidating, and keep pushing forward. It's better to live a life filled with fear than to be afraid to live your life.

From raising thousands of dollars for charitable causes to catching the attention of celebrities and significant press publications, her work is genuinely making a difference. With her sights set on even greater success for The Dream Machine Foundation, Niamh aims to be a shining example of what it looks like to live one's dream and actively make the world a better place at the same time.