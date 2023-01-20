Shilpa Shetty Kundra's App Now Powered By Artificial Intelligence Technology

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Actor and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra's holistic wellness app Simple Soulful App (SS App) has introduced Artificial Intelligence Motion Tracking technology for its existing and new subscribers. It'll track users' form and posture through the camera of their own devices; rectifying incorrect postures, keeping the calorie count, and providing scores as per their workout's accuracy. To ensure complete security, the app or the technology does not record any video; thereby eliminating any possibility of data infringement.



This enables users to choose from yoga and fitness programs, from over 75 goal-based workout routines, and multiple weight-loss programs with daily diet plans designed by celebrity experts addressing different needs.



Shedding light on this latest development, SS App co-founder Manish Kumar said, "The present and future of fitness is in the comfort of our homes without the fear of judgment. We are always committed to exploring & adapting to new technology to help our users get fitter and give them the assurance of the accuracy of their postures & form while working out. Having partnered with the best, we've found the perfect technology for all to make it happen, while keeping our users' privacy in mind."



Speaking about the new technology, the co-founder of the SS App, Shilpa said, "From its inception, the Simple Soulful App has offered various programs to target weight loss, diabetes, blood pressure, etc. But, it wasn't possible to identify whether the workouts and asanas were being practiced accurately, by our subscribers. Now, with this latest technology, we can do the needful. The user's mobile camera will become their personal trainer by correcting their form/postures and guiding them, so they can perform these workouts and asanas anytime, anywhere."

