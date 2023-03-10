Staking Digital Assets

Tarusha aims to target early-stage users and developers who are starting their journey into Web3. By providing the right tools and guidance, the company hopes to encourage more developers to build in this space

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Being an experienced professional with over a decade of experience in the technology industry. Tarusha has co-founded multiple technology ventures, including OroPocket. Before OroPocket, she served as the chief operating officer (COO) at Cloudrino and was part of the founding team of ethx.co, which was rebranded as OroPocket. Tarusha was also awarded the DST grant award from the Government of India and IIT-Delhi. In 2019, she was one of the finalists for Anita Borg's WEQ's cohort.

"I am proud to say that we have been making a significant impact in the DeFi space since we started the project in 2021. Our goal was to address the limited utility of tokens caused by demand-supply imbalances and we achieved this through our unique gamification framework. By encouraging long-term staking of tokens and attracting new investors, we were able to create demand and reduce the number of tokens available for trading, ensuring no impermanence loss to the user. The idea for our decentralized application (Dapp) came about through our experiences in the industry and our interactions with experts in the field. During this time, we realized that while people were using decentralized applications, they were not getting all the features they needed, such as notifications and messages from the owners," said Tarusha Mittal, co-founder and COO, UniFarm.

The company has faced numerous challenges along the way. Tarusha states that when she first started exploring the idea of a web3 platform, many people in the industry told her that it was not possible or that it was not needed. However, she saw a gap in the market and was determined to find a solution to the problems. She faced challenges in terms of breaking down gender and cultural barriers in a male-dominated industry.

"I have experienced a roller coaster of emotions throughout my entrepreneurial journey. One of the biggest highs of my journey was when we secured our first round of funding. Another high was when we successfully launched our testnet and received positive feedback from users and industry experts. It was a proud moment for our team, and it gave us the motivation and confidence we needed to continue our journey. On the flip side, one of the biggest lows was when we encountered technical challenges during the development of our platform. It was a frustrating and disheartening experience, but we learned a lot from it and used it as an opportunity to make our platform even better," added Tarusha.

The company recently secured funding of $300,000 from investors that would provide the resources UniFarm would need to take its business to the next level and achieve its long-term goals.

The company intends on continuing to develop and refine its platform, with the aim of transitioning to the mainnet. Once successfully transitioned to the mainnet, the plan would be to focus on expanding its reach and increasing its user base while leveraging its existing partnerships and building new relationships with other web3 companies.

Long-term plans of UnIFarm includes web3 adoption with enhanced app discoverability, improved dapp retention with on-chain communication and notifications, fostering community building, offering unstoppable communication, uniting the web3 ecosystem, and delivering a seamless user experience resembling web2 apps.

Tarusha aims to target early-stage users and developers who are starting their journey into Web3. By providing the right tools and guidance, the company hopes to encourage more developers to build in this space. The tooling segment for web3 is projected to grow to $81 billion by 2030 and the company is focusing on all the early-stage apps to ensure they have the support they need to succeed.