The Leader In Digitization: Lathika Pai On The Road Ahead For Microsoft In the technology space, there are few companies that have impacted the world as much as Microsoft has.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Photo Credit: Lathika Pai LinkedIn

In the technology space, there are few companies that have impacted the world as much as Microsoft has. Founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 1975, initially they would sell BASIC interpreters for the Altair 8800 and then in the 80s they dominated the personal computer space with MS-DOS and Windows.

Needless to say, they have always being at the forefront as far as digitization is concerned, with Cloud being a strategy for close to a decade now. But talking about the future and 21st century work skills, what needs to be noted is that the skills of understanding, being analytical and being empathetic are what is going to set the benchmark for the success of organizations, and that's what the Microsoft leadership believes in too. We may change our profession, but these are skills that shall aid us no matter where we go. "When I speak to my children I tell them be kind. I think in this world of technology, where everyone wants to be ahead of each other, I think we all need to take a step backwards and just be kind, be thoughtful," Lathika Pai, Country Head, Microsoft, VC and PE Partnerships, told us.

Another change that has been seen in organizations in the last few years is the way they are looking at diversity. Ofcourse, an important question to ask is how does one define diversity at the workplace? What are crucial skills that are needed going into the 21st century?

Pai believes that the right kind of diversity will move organizations forward.

"My view in terms of building a great workplace culture is really how it's very important to be fair and inclusive. By inclusive I don't mean just in terms of gender but also the youngsters- millennials and Gen. Z's. Every time I go into a room with folks who all have over 20 years of experience, it worries me because I ask myself where is the voice of today's generation? Another shift which has taken place is that around 30 years ago, somebody from IIT would take the next plane to the US, but now it's completely different. Now what happens is they start their own company here," Pai believes.

The author can be reached at bkabir@entrepreneurindia.com and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari
Kabir Singh Bhandari

Senior Assistant Editor

Related Topics

Women Entrepreneur™

Most Popular

See all
Women Entrepreneur™

The Woman who Designed World's Largest Office Building

Her approach towards creativity is inspired by the evolutionary processes in nature and her belief in sustainability shapes all her projects.

By Punita Sabharwal
Leadership

Young Workers Don't Want to Become Managers — and This Study Uncovers the Reason Why.

The average person has no interest in becoming a manager anymore, and the missing middle is putting companies at risk.

By Ryan Wong
Growing a Business

Defend Your Brand With These Strategies to Combat Misinformation in Business

False or misleading information has the potential to damage reputations, fuel poor business decisions and result in legal consequences, but there are proven ways of protecting yourself.

By Nicholas Leighton
News and Trends

Quench Botanics Announces Investment by Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan partners with the makers of SUGAR Cosmetics to bring Korean skincare brand 'QUENCH BOTANICS' to Indian Gen Z & Millennials

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

InCred Financial Services to Raise up to ₹300 crore via NCDs

Reportedly, the base issue size is INR 150 crore, with an option of additional subscription worth INR 150 crore. The minimum application size is expected to be INR 10,000 and in multiples of INR 1000 thereafter.

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Age Care Labs Raises $11 million in Pre-series B Funding

Age Care Labs with the raised funds is looking to expand its presence in the country, while investing in its product and technology.

By Paromita Gupta