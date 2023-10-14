Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the technology space, there are few companies that have impacted the world as much as Microsoft has. Founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in 1975, initially they would sell BASIC interpreters for the Altair 8800 and then in the 80s they dominated the personal computer space with MS-DOS and Windows.



Needless to say, they have always being at the forefront as far as digitization is concerned, with Cloud being a strategy for close to a decade now. But talking about the future and 21st century work skills, what needs to be noted is that the skills of understanding, being analytical and being empathetic are what is going to set the benchmark for the success of organizations, and that's what the Microsoft leadership believes in too. We may change our profession, but these are skills that shall aid us no matter where we go. "When I speak to my children I tell them be kind. I think in this world of technology, where everyone wants to be ahead of each other, I think we all need to take a step backwards and just be kind, be thoughtful," Lathika Pai, Country Head, Microsoft, VC and PE Partnerships, told us.

Another change that has been seen in organizations in the last few years is the way they are looking at diversity. Ofcourse, an important question to ask is how does one define diversity at the workplace? What are crucial skills that are needed going into the 21st century?

Pai believes that the right kind of diversity will move organizations forward.



"My view in terms of building a great workplace culture is really how it's very important to be fair and inclusive. By inclusive I don't mean just in terms of gender but also the youngsters- millennials and Gen. Z's. Every time I go into a room with folks who all have over 20 years of experience, it worries me because I ask myself where is the voice of today's generation? Another shift which has taken place is that around 30 years ago, somebody from IIT would take the next plane to the US, but now it's completely different. Now what happens is they start their own company here," Pai believes.

