Women Entrepreneurship Day 2022: 4 Top CEO's Share Their Experiences

Since 2014, the United Nations has officially recognized November 19 as World Women's Entrepreneurship day. Countries actively recognize this day and partake in the presentation of the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Pioneer Awards.

The day celebrates and supports empowered women in entrepreneurship and encourages them in alleviating poverty in the world. In a country like India where the entrepreneurship scene is bursting, only 15 per cent have women founders. Aptly, the official hashtag on social media for the day is #ChooseWomen . Here are seven women of that 15 per cent sharing their learnings.

"When I hear men speaking about businesses and their visions and dreams it's usually larger than life. But when I speak to women, their dreams itself are meek and they want it balanced with family, kids, and circumstances. My first advice to women is to dream big. Put constraints aside and think of what you really want to do. And when you dream big, you start attracting the right people who don't constrain you but empower you. You attract the right opportunities that can work themselves with family and time and fit together beautifully."

- Swetha Kochar, Partner at PKC Management

When we look at India's entrepreneurial ecosystem men surpass women despite policies and measures that promote gender equality. Often, women owned businesses operate at lower revenue. There is often a male-centric nature to several industries that make it harder for women entrepreneurs to make a mark.

" Don't listen to the naysayers, be very ambitions and think big and go after your dreams"

- Vineeta Singh, CEO Sugar Cosmetics

The patriarchal conditioning in the country also defines roles that men and women play in society. While men are expected to provide for the family financially, women are expected to be the caregivers. Stereotyped to have only domestic work like looking after the kids, cooking and being engaged with what the family needs. They are advised to give up entrepreneurship and take up 'easier' jobs that help them execute these traditional roles too.

"As women entrepreneurs, it is imperative to promote an organizational culture that fosters gender balance. A gender-balanced, diverse workplace can play a huge role in augmenting the growth of an organization at large. And finally, women professionals in senior roles have to encourage and mentor women in their organisations and remember that they represent a working woman who has overcome a million obstacles to reach her current position"

- Rachna Kanwar, COO, Radio City

Despite several schemes that promote women entrepreneurs, there are still many women who do not receive guidance, support and funding in a timely manner. The lack of a network that is supportive, greatly impacts the confidence needed to take risks.

"Trust yourself and your decision is my constant piece of advice. Always keep your chin up and keep doing what you're doing because you know it works for you! Though the reputation of a business as a male-dominated field persists, women continue to face obstacles and remain underrepresented in many sectors. Yet, we have emerged and shattered the stereotypes."

- Aashka Goradia, Co-founder & Director of RENÉE Cosmetics

All entrepreneurs need to take some unavoidable risks from time to time. These risks are crucial for the success of the company. However, women do not have financial independence or the practice of taking independent decisions that are needed to take these risks.

"I've been on this journey for 5 years, and one thing I've learned is that it takes much longer than we expect to build a solid, scalable, and sustainable business. Everyday brings its own set of challenges, setbacks, and happy moments. It is critical that we take each day as it comes, as there will be a lot going on in your professional life as well as your personal life. So, remember to prioritize your family goals, your health goals, and your travel goals. Ensure that you divide each day equally between these activities."

- Sujata Pawar, Founder, and CEO of Avni- A startup focused on holistic menstrual care.

The responsibility of the family often falls in the hands of the women. The expectation bearing children within a certain time period for married women is an added pressure. It is not rare for one to see a woman take a break from her career to tend to her family. Despite the odds, the few who come back to the workforce are stretched thin between their work and family commitments. There are also several moments of guilt experienced by women who prioritize their work.

"All male entrepreneurs and male leaders should come together and talk about women who are building and fighting to create an impact. They should share those stories and amplify those stories. Unless men and women partner together to make women entrepreneurship mainstream, people won't get to know those stories."

- Naiyya Saggi, Co-founder, The Good Glamm Group, Founder & CEO, Baby Chakra