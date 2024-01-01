Brightrock
BrightRock was started around a dining room table in 2011 by a group of people with an entrepreneurial streak and a burning desire to change our industry for good – for the better, sustainably. Their aim? To create a new type of life insurance that would give clients and financial advisers the tools to co-create a solution that precisely meets their individual needs – even when those needs change. They entered the independent, intermediated risk insurance market in 2012, offering needs-matched life insurance cover that is uniquely structured to match clients’ life insurance needs very precisely at the outset and change as their needs change over time.
BrightRock has grown rapidly since then, and is the fastest-growing player in its sector, a position it has maintained for the past number of years. BrightRock also operates in the life assistance market, where it provides underwriting management services to funeral parlour businesses around South Africa. They entered the group risk insurance market in May 2018, allowing BrightRock to extend its world first needs-matched approach to employee risk benefits.
BrightRock enjoys strong backing from its shareholders. Its majority shareholder, Sanlam, is a leading financial services group listed on the Johannesburg and Namibian Stock Exchanges. The Lombard insurance group is a leader in specialist risk insurance, operating in the construction, customs, fuel guarantees, mining rehabilitation guarantees and credit insurance markets.
BrightRock is headquartered in Johannesburg and Port Elizabeth, with regional hubs in the major centres of Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Bloemfontein and Cape Town, and a national distribution footprint through more than 4 000 independent financial advisers. BrightRock Life is an authorised financial services provider and registered insurer. (FSP 11643, Company Registration No: 1996/014618/06).
