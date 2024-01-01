Bruce Msimanga
President: DLA Consulting
Your Most Critical Team-Building Skill
The best team members play well with others – they collaborate effectively, and know how to open meaningful dialogues.
The Best Leaders Play Well With Others
Leadership is not about what you do and accomplish on your own. It's about what you are able to help others accomplish. If you want to build a high-growth organisation, you need to empower your team.