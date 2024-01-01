Serial Entrepreneur

Damian Michael founded, a voice, data and cloud provider, in 2013. He was awarded Top 10 IT Personality of the Year 2016 and was a finalist in the Entrepreneur of the year awards 2017. Innovo Networks won a bronze award at the ROCCI and FNB2017, in the technology category for innovation and disruptive ICT solutions. Michael has also been shortlisted in the Innovator of the Year category in the 8th All Africa Business Leader Awards in partnership with CNBC Africa, 2018.