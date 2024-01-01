FICS
FICS offers South Africa’s only Specialised Investigations franchise opportunity. Franchisees will preferably have a solid background in law, accounting or investigations. A FICS franchisee can look forward to earning passive income from our FICS App and have steady income streams from paralegal and administrative work done for Law Firms and Corporations.
Satisfying A Key Niche
FICS managing director shares how his company can help you deal with highly-specialised business (and personal) legal matters.