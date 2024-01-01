Harald Merckel
Latest
Is The Future Of AI Around the Corner? Computing Power Suppliers Are Shifting Gears
Here, we look at the challenges faced by cloud-based computing, and some potential solutions.
South Africa Seeks Innovative Solutions to Payments Systems
How to bridge the divide and bring FinTech technology and a new infrastructure of POS systems to the masses.
7 Team Building Ideas To Create An Engaged Team
Below is a list of ideas of team building events that are sure to keep your employees engaged.