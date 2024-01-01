Jacques du Bruyn

Managing Director: Flume

Jacques Du Bruyn is the Managing Director of Flume, a digital marketing agency. Their job is to make people aware of their brand, build reputation, and bring business to your business. Jacques also sits on Vega The School Of Brand Leadership's Advisory Council. Visit www.flume.co.za to see their work.

Latest

Marketing

Personal Brand or Business Brand: Which is More Important?

Business today is all about relationships and the person behind the brand. The more the market knows the founder, the better their business performs in the market. But can we take this too far?

Leadership

Finding And Keeping Top Talent

In just ten short years digital solutions have revolutionised the way we do business - but have they changed the way you hire and engage staff? Here's how you can use online tech to find and retain top employees.

