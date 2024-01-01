Karl Westvig

CEO of Retail Capital

A serious player who's shaking up the small business sector – Karl is changing the playing field for everyone as he guides small business owners to make smart decisions in a tough year as they apply for funding to see them through our technical recession.

As an entrepreneur with a passion for start-ups, Karl has grown his business, a company that provides funding for SMEs to help them build and grow their businesses. The company was born of a necessity to significantly boost the industry and Karl's core focus is helping small businesses across South Africa to achieve their own significant success.