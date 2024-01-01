Lynn Grala

Deputy Editor, Accountancy SA

Lynn Grala is the Deputy Editor of Accountancy SA magazine, a SAICA publication dedicated to CA(SA)s in South Africa and Africa.

Pat Mokgatle Balances The Corporate World With His Startup. Here's How.

Mphahlela 'Pat' Mokgatle isn't just stylish. He's using his sense of style to build a business that stands out from the crowd.

