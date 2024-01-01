Musa Kalenga

Speaker and Strategist

Musa Kalenga is an author, marketer and entrepreneur. He is a lauded speaker and strategist who has been recognised as one of the Top 200 young South Africans by Mail & Guardian.

Latest

Leadership

How To Recession-Proof Your Business

South Africa is in a technical recession. Here's how to navigate the turbulent times ahead.

Leadership

The Problem With Gen X

Forget your current problems with millennials. Generation X and Y are your company's future managers and exco. Are you struggling to attract, retain and excite them?

