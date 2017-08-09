Nedbank Franchising

Nedbank recognises the contribution franchising makes towards growing South Africa’s economy. Nedbank Franchising is all about partnerships – a concept we pioneered in the area of business banking in South Africa. With our client-centred philosophy ‘partnering with you to grow your franchise’, Nedbank Franchising offers clients a banking partnership founded on our willingness and ability to understand your franchise and provide you with a solution-driven service. Our unique approach allows us to deliver, through a single contact point, an integrated franchising solution centred on three key principles: localised decision-making with national support, access to specialised expertise and customisation.

Sasol Is Going For Gold With Nedbank

It took former banker, HR specialist, teacher and marketer Letitia Visser a few career changes before becoming a franchisee. When she and her husband got an opportunity to invest in a franchise, they decided to take Nedbank along on the journey.

Mica And Nedbank: Partners In Success

Gerard de Boer joined his father's hardware store in 1998. Solomons Mica Home Warehouse in Bethlehem, Free State was launched 20 years earlier and their first electronic sale was through Nedbank.

Spur's Got A Taste For Success

With eight brands across five countries, the Spur Corp's secret sauce to success has all the best ingredients - most importantly, its franchisees. Sacha du Plessis, Group Marketing Executive at Spur Corporation, explains the company's 51-year journey in creating some of the most popular places to eat the world over.

A Three-Pronged Approach To Franchise Success

Danie Nel, head of business development for Cash Crusaders franchising, says the brand's success over the past 22 years is attributed to the sentiment that "a profitable franchisee is a happy franchisee."

How Sorbet Franchisee Kate Holahan Is Nailing Success By Following Her Dream

Sorbet franchisee Kate Holahan went from corporate employee in 2015 to owning two franchise locations in just over two years. By September 2017, she had launched a new location, acquired new clients and was learning something new every day. It took a few learning curves and partnering with the right bank to lead her to successfully running her Sorbet and Sorbet Man stores at Benmore Shopping Centre in Sandton.

Freedom As A Franchise Owner With Less Risk

Franchising could therefore provide freedom to new business owners as a business opportunity, with the following reduced risks.

