Sage
Silver Linings For Smaller Businesses In Budget 2018
As expected, the Finance Minister and Treasury have proposed some tough measures to address South Africa's tax collection shortfall, growing budget deficit, and new spending priorities in the 2018 Budget Speech. Sage software can ensure your business remains compliant through these upcoming changes.
Sage Reports On How Payroll Compliance Is To Come Under Scrutiny
Expect the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to clamp down on non-compliant business and personal taxpayers as government struggles to fill a large budget deficit.
Save Your SME Money With A Good Payroll Management System
Not only does an efficient payroll system enhance staff morale and boosts your reputation, it can also save your business significant costs.
Keys To Simplify Payroll Compliance
Human resources departments across the country cite compliance as one of the top challenges they face. As an SME owner, it's up to you to ensure that your company's personnel business practices adhere to the current laws.
4 Hacks To Overcome The Struggles Of A Running A Small Biz
Here is my list of the top struggles start-up businesses face and some ideas to overcome them.
How Your Small Business Can Improve Fuel Efficiency And Beat The Petrol Pump Blues
Here are some ways to counter petrol price increases.
