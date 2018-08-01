Sasfin

Sasfin is a bank-controlling company that provides a comprehensive range of specialist financial products and services for Business and Wealth clients. Our financial products and services focus on the needs of entrepreneurs, corporates, institutions, and high-net worth individuals. Sasfin is “beyond a bank” in that we go beyond the traditional expectations of the financial services industry and strive to deliver solutions with exceptional personalised service. We challenge ourselves to create tailor-made products and solutions that suit our clients’ needs – whether they are entrepreneurs or investors.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Finance

Positive Cash Flow and Smart Financing Solutions

When building a business, good cash flow is key to success. Linda Frohlich unpacks when you should get finance to grow your business.

Finance

How Sasfin Bank Is Beyond A Banking Platform – The Evolution Of B\\YOND

From opening a business bank account in one day to advanced business analytics at the touch of a button, B\\YOND is asking business owners what they need most from a banking platform - and delivering on it.

Growth Strategies

Sasfin Continues To Support SME Growth

Sasfin's equity stake in fintech lender Payabill set to enhance SME growth.

Growth Strategies

Equipped For Growth

Through Sasfin's Specialised and Capital Equipment Finance solutions, business owners can access capital for equipment that is often difficult to finance on flexible payment terms, freeing up working capital.

Growth Strategies

Importing, Exporting And Growth

Foreign markets offer a wealth of opportunities, as long as you can navigate the complexities of foreign exchange.

Growth Strategies

Sasfin Is Gearing Your Company For Growth

How trade and debtor finance solutions can enable business growth beyond self-imposed ceilings created by cash flow restraints.

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...