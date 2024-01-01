Sunburst Electric
Sunburst Electric is the go-to provider for all things electrical in South Africa. Servicing the commercial and residential markets, we are an electrical contracting franchise that offers repairs, installations and upgrades – delivering excellent work, at competitive prices, every time! Whether it’s rewiring an entire office block or installing a ceiling fan, our happy customers know that Sunburst Electric is the one to call.
Top Locations For A Sunburst Electric Franchise
With over 270 possible Sunburst Electric franchise locations nationwide, the perfect fit for you is out there.
Why These Bright Sparks Chose The Sunburst Electric Brand
Expert, professional electrical service isn't easy to come by, so when two entrepreneurs joined Sunburst Electric, they knew the brand's stellar reputation and unique offering would lead them to franchising success.