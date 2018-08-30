With the benefits of direct share ownership and lower fees, together with a team of investment professionals, CybiWealth enables you to take control of your financial future.

If you want to build an offshore investment portfolio, and grow your wealth over time, CybiWealth is the answer. CybiWealth is a digital investing platform that offers an offshore share portfolio consisting of high quality, multinational companies such as Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Unilever and L'Oréal. It focuses on offering a simple and intuitive digital user experience, and enables investment via EFT, debit or credit card.

Own shares directly in leading global companies

CybiWealth offers young professionals, entrepreneurs and those wanting to start investing offshore, the opportunity to invest from as little as £500 (approx. R9,000) through their website and mobile app.

Investors benefit from direct share ownership and lower fees, together with a team of experienced investment professionals overseeing their portfolio on a daily basis. Instead of owning a fraction of a Collective Investment Scheme or a Mutual Fund, CybiWealth's share portfolio allows you to directly own shares in global companies.

The portfolio consists of listed multinational companies - all successful, well established, international brands with impressive track records of growing the dividends paid to shareholders over time. These companies are diversified across many products and countries, making them more resilient to changing economic conditions, technologies and trends.

Easy signup, invest via bank transfer, credit or debit card

There is an easy signup and account-opening process via the CybiWealth website. Registration involves completing your relevant personal information* and then allowing CybiWealth to electronically verify your identity.

Once signed up, you can deposit funds into your CybiWealth account (via bank transfer, debit card or credit card) through a simple and secure process using CybiWealth's payment partner, WorldPay.

Managed by a team of experienced investment experts

The product supplier and portfolio manager is FIM Capital in the Isle of Man (licensed by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority and authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority).

FIM Capital's experienced investment team manage your share portfolio - keeping you invested in the right companies at the right price. Marriott Asset Management has a contractual relationship with FIM Capital to distribute CybiWealth in South Africa.

Transparency

With CybiWealth, you will receive dividend notifications and news from the companies in which you hold a direct share investment. You can also log into your account to view your current account balance and shareholder activity at any time. The CybiWealth app offers easy access to your account from your mobile device.

All this for one simple, low management fee

CybiWealth charges an annual management fee of 0.75% for managing your international share portfolio. Unlike many other products, there are no administration fees, initial fees, exit fees or performance fees.

In addition to the management fee, Saxo Bank A/S (a fully licensed and regulated Danish bank, subject to the European Union regulations and directives) levies a 0.075% annual fee for keeping your investments in safe custody.

Take control of your financial future today

With the benefits of direct share ownership and lower fees, together with a team of investment professionals, CybiWealth enables you to take control of your financial future. Sign up with CybiWealth now on www.cybiwealth.com, download the app, or email support@cybiwealth.com for further information.

*your personal data will be held by FIM Capital Limited in line with their GDPR Privacy Policy, a copy of which can be seen on their website – www.fim.co.im