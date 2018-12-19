Back to Encyclopedia

Distributors

Definition: Individuals or businesses that purchase the right to sell ABC Corp.'s products but not the right to use ABC's trade name

One of the most common types of business opportunity ventures, a distributor or dealer is an independent agent who's entered into an agreement to offer and sell the product of another company but isn't entitled to use the manufacturer's name as part of its business name. Depending on the agreement, the distributor may be limited to selling only that company's goods or it may have the freedom to market several different product lines or services from various firms.

Here's an example: An authorized dealer of Minolta products might have a Minolta sign in his window, but he can't call his business Minolta. Often, the words "dealers" and "distributors" are used interchangeably, but there is a difference: A distributor may sell to several dealers, while a dealer usually sells directly to retailers or consumers.

Browse By

Categories
Accounting Advertising Biz Opportunities Business Expansion Business Plans Business Structure Credit and Collections E-Business Employee Benefits Employee Management Employees Expansion Financing Financial Management Financing Franchising Government Help Home Based Business Insurance Inventing Investing Legal Issues Location Management Market Research Marketing Marketing Tactics Operations PR Sales Starting A Business Startup Financing Taxes Technology
Show More
A to Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z #

Search Encyclopedia

POPULAR ARTICLES

Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too

GOBankingRates | 7 min read
The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable
Board of Directors

The Secret to Making Boards More Successful Is to Make Them More Approachable

Barrett Wissman | 5 min read
The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans
Christmas

The Red-Headed Bully From 'A Christmas Story' Is Now the CEO of a Stock Market for Sports Fans

Patrick Carone | 7 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.