Definition: Shared offices with services provided by a management firm

When you're trying to determine just what type of location you need for your business, one office option to consider is an executive suite, where the landlord provides access to a private mailbox, receptionist and secretarial services, faxing, photocopying, conference rooms and other support services as part of the package. Executive suites help you project the image of a professional operation at a more affordable cost and can be found in most commercial office areas. Some executive suites even rent their facilities by the hour to home based businesses or out-of-towners who need temporary office space.