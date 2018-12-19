Definition: A report that tracks expenses incurred during the course of performing necessary job functions. Examples include charges for gas, meals, parking or lodging.

If your employees spend a lot of money in cash, you need to make sure you have them list these expenditures on an expense report form. Have them attach the receipts to the back of the form so you can double check the entries on the form against the actual receipt. You or your bookkeeper will then add in the expense codes and write them a check for reimbursement of the expenses.

